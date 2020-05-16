Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,723 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 96,781 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.