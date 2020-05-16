Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.82.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.21. Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 49,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,272,312.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

