Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 587 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 164.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,891,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

