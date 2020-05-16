Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $23.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

