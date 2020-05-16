SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

TSE SSRM opened at C$30.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.83. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$30.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.00.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

