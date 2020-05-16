Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Beall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,669 shares of company stock worth $740,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.