Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SPRO stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.
