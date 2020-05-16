Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPRO stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.03. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 85.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

