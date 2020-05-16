Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.69. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.09.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.77% and a negative net margin of 929.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin L. Smith purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

