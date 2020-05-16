Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 225,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

