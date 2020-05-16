Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Share Price

News articles about CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CPS Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CPSH opened at $1.45 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.25.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

