Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Up 50%

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN)’s share price rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 2,170,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 873% from the average daily volume of 223,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.