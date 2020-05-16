SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director David Austin Ogle bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.68 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,017.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,951.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $271,900. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

