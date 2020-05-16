Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €87.86 ($102.16).

Sixt stock opened at €56.75 ($65.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €57.31 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.97. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($38.72) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($116.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.93. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

