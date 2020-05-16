SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.51. SITE Centers shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 132,184 shares changing hands.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $97,324.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SITE Centers by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SITE Centers by 6,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SITE Centers by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 189,587 shares during the period.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

SITE Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

