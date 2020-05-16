Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Update

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SINO stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

