Silver Standard Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:SSO)

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (TSE:SSO) – Cormark raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Silver Standard Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Silver Standard Resources (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$234.71 million.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Silver Standard Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Standard Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.