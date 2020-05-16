Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of SILK opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($20.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $449,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,251.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,991,171 shares of company stock worth $194,534,351 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. State Street Corp grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 82.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $17,771,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 209,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,381 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

