Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million.

SMTS opened at $0.68 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

SMTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

