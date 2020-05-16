Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Declines By 10.2%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.63 on Friday. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.38.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

