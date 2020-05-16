Short Interest in Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Declines By 10.2%

Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT opened at $1.63 on Friday. Takung Art has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.38.
Takung Art Company Profile
