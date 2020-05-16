Short Interest in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Decreases By 5.3%

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 3,060,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ring Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period.

Shares of REI opened at $0.73 on Friday. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

A number of research firms have commented on REI. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

