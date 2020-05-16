Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Expands By 7.0%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.91 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 99.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

