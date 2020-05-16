Short Interest in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Expands By 9.4%

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 15,840,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 986,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 206,404 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.