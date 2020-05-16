Short Interest in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Declines By 5.3%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Gentherm by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
