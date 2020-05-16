Short Interest in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Declines By 5.3%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Gentherm by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

