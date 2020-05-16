Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Rises By 6.0%

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ABC opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

