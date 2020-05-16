Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Rises By 5.1%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Currently, 24.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

AERI stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,634,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,643,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86,867.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 920,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 919,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

