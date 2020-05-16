Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.57 and a beta of -0.86.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 169,970 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

