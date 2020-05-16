Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SESN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.67.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.96. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

