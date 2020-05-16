Serge Crasnianski Buys 210,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,099 ($53.92) per share, for a total transaction of £8,607,900 ($11,323,204.42).

Shares of LON:PHTM opened at GBX 43.80 ($0.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.57. Photo-Me International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $165.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a GBX 3.71 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Photo-Me International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

