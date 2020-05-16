Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STSA. ValuEngine raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of STSA opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a current ratio of 14.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $67,470 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 983,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 558,382 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

