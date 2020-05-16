Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) has trended very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 3.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsung Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,928.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13,191.42 billion and a PE ratio of 803.53. Samsung Electronics has a 12 month low of $1,400.00 and a 12 month high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

