Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €9.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SZG. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.67 ($15.90).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €9.25 ($10.76) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a one year high of €29.17 ($33.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $503.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.33.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

