SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €4.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SFQ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €4.70 ($5.47) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.27 ($7.29).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €4.97 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.52 million and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1-year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of €11.08 ($12.88). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.32 and its 200-day moving average is €6.00.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

