Rupert Soames Sells 412,189 Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Stock

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Rupert Soames sold 412,189 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.72), for a total value of £539,967.59 ($710,296.75).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 127.30 ($1.67) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.39. Serco Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Serco Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised Serco Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 162 ($2.13) in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163.67 ($2.15).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.