Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €173.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €173.00 ($201.16) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €166.72 ($193.86).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €121.24 ($140.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €154.47. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.