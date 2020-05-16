Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADVM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of ADVM opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $807,129. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

