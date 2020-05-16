Ronald W. Hutton Sells 443 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BIO opened at $457.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $474.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Barclays cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

