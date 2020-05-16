Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 524285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.
About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.