Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.85

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 524285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYCEY. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

