RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 24.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $773.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. RMR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that RMR Group Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

