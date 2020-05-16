Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.61. Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 29,932,243 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

In related news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

