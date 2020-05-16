Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.31 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

