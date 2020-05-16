Richard Boleat Acquires 10,000 Shares of CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Stock

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,700 ($10,128.91).

LON:CCPG opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.98) on Friday. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a 1-year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.50 ($1.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

