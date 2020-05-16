Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,086 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $50,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

