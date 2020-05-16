Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,699 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $45,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $84.90 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

