Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 62,657 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of SYSCO worth $45,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.