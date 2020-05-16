Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Clorox worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

Shares of CLX opened at $209.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

