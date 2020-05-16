Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,292 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Exxon Mobil worth $297,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

NYSE XOM opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

