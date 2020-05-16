Rhumbline Advisers Buys 752 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Msci worth $45,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth $2,010,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Msci by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Msci by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 284,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $341.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $356.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average of $280.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

