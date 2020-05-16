Rhumbline Advisers Buys 71,735 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,316,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $48,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,865,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $91,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien purchased 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

