Rhumbline Advisers Buys 256,125 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,029,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,125 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $431,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

