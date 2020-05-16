Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of HP worth $52,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,714 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HP by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

